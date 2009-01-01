I have several older Jetskis. I was always taught to delete remove all injection and pre-mix. But I was wondering and thinking the problem with these two cycles is that if a carburetor gets stopped up. With this ethanol that happens a lot. Just wondering would it not be better to run all injection so that if one cylinder stops running it still gets a I have several older Jetskis. I was always taught to delete remove all injection and pre-mix. But I was wondering and thinking the problem with these two cycles is that if a carburetor gets stopped up. With this ethanol that happens a lot. Just wondering would it not be better to run oil injection so that it wouldnt burn the cylinder up. Or is it as I think it is the old injection wont help without fuel going through there. Also Ive been told in the past that most all injection never goes out it just gets cracks in the lines. Which I believe because every older ski that I deleted or should I say dont use all injection but it still hooked up. It is full of oil in the bottom of the ski until the tank runs out. Just curious should I just do it the easy way and pre-mix always or should I run or injection if it would help stop cylinders from burning up I would be willing to go back all injection Thanks for your help and sorry for the miss spelling Im using talk to text