Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Oil injection advice/help #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2013 Location Munford Age 34 Posts 66 Oil injection advice/help I have several older Jetskis. I was always taught to delete remove all injection and pre-mix. But I was wondering and thinking the problem with these two cycles is that if a carburetor gets stopped up. With this ethanol that happens a lot. Just wondering would it not be better to run all injection so that if one cylinder stops running it still gets a I have several older Jetskis. I was always taught to delete remove all injection and pre-mix. But I was wondering and thinking the problem with these two cycles is that if a carburetor gets stopped up. With this ethanol that happens a lot. Just wondering would it not be better to run oil injection so that it wouldnt burn the cylinder up. Or is it as I think it is the old injection wont help without fuel going through there. Also Ive been told in the past that most all injection never goes out it just gets cracks in the lines. Which I believe because every older ski that I deleted or should I say dont use all injection but it still hooked up. It is full of oil in the bottom of the ski until the tank runs out. Just curious should I just do it the easy way and pre-mix always or should I run or injection if it would help stop cylinders from burning up I would be willing to go back all injection Thanks for your help and sorry for the miss spelling Im using talk to text Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

