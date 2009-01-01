Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Pulling apart F12 engine to diagnose internal problems #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2009 Location nc Posts 369 Pulling apart F12 engine to diagnose internal problems Ok, I'm starting a new post on this 05 F12 aquatrax that appears to be seized. I found some sand in the throttle body when I pulled the air box off so I was thinking if I could get the head off without pulling the motor to figure it out I might give that a try to see if sand got in the valve and is causing the problem with the engine not spinning freely. Looking in the book there's quite a few special tools that are needed to pull the cams out and put it all back I haven't pulled the throttle body completely off yet maybe I need to do that next any advice would be great. After pulling the engine out of my 02 turbo this engine looks quite a bit easier to get in and out of the ski so I'm not real concerned with that it's just if it's just the top part of the motor I might just do it in the ski.



Banjomaniac #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2018 Location PA Age 42 Posts 38 Re: Pulling apart F12 engine to diagnose internal problems I didn't need any specialized tools when I pulled and re-installed the cams on my 06 F12X.. I did need quite the assortment of cam shims to get my valve lash set right.. #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2009 Location nc Posts 369 Re: Pulling apart F12 engine to diagnose internal problems You follow the book? I see it says I need a cam chain tensioner holder?



TOOL:

TOOL:

Cam chain tensioner holder 07ZMG-MCAA400

