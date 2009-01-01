|
Pulling apart F12 engine to diagnose internal problems
Ok, I'm starting a new post on this 05 F12 aquatrax that appears to be seized. I found some sand in the throttle body when I pulled the air box off so I was thinking if I could get the head off without pulling the motor to figure it out I might give that a try to see if sand got in the valve and is causing the problem with the engine not spinning freely. Looking in the book there's quite a few special tools that are needed to pull the cams out and put it all back I haven't pulled the throttle body completely off yet maybe I need to do that next any advice would be great. After pulling the engine out of my 02 turbo this engine looks quite a bit easier to get in and out of the ski so I'm not real concerned with that it's just if it's just the top part of the motor I might just do it in the ski.
Re: Pulling apart F12 engine to diagnose internal problems
I didn't need any specialized tools when I pulled and re-installed the cams on my 06 F12X.. I did need quite the assortment of cam shims to get my valve lash set right..
Re: Pulling apart F12 engine to diagnose internal problems
You follow the book? I see it says I need a cam chain tensioner holder?
TOOL:
Cam chain tensioner holder 07ZMG-MCAA400
Last edited by banjomaniac; Today at 10:14 AM.
Re: Pulling apart F12 engine to diagnose internal problems
Yeah, and I just looked again at it. All of those specialized tools are for doing a valve job on the heads. I took the whole assembled head to my machinist and he did all of that work. My guess is that any decent machine shop stocks all of those tools. They also list a cam tensioner holder but a small regular screw driver does the job just fine...
Originally Posted by banjomaniac
You follow the book?
