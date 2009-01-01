pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 07:45 AM #1
    banjomaniac
    banjomaniac is online now
    PWCToday Guru banjomaniac's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2009
    Location
    nc
    Posts
    369

    Pulling apart F12 engine to diagnose internal problems

    Ok, I'm starting a new post on this 05 F12 aquatrax that appears to be seized. I found some sand in the throttle body when I pulled the air box off so I was thinking if I could get the head off without pulling the motor to figure it out I might give that a try to see if sand got in the valve and is causing the problem with the engine not spinning freely. Looking in the book there's quite a few special tools that are needed to pull the cams out and put it all back I haven't pulled the throttle body completely off yet maybe I need to do that next any advice would be great. After pulling the engine out of my 02 turbo this engine looks quite a bit easier to get in and out of the ski so I'm not real concerned with that it's just if it's just the top part of the motor I might just do it in the ski.

    Banjomaniac
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:44 AM #2
    mattjw76
    mattjw76 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2018
    Location
    PA
    Age
    42
    Posts
    38

    Re: Pulling apart F12 engine to diagnose internal problems

    I didn't need any specialized tools when I pulled and re-installed the cams on my 06 F12X.. I did need quite the assortment of cam shims to get my valve lash set right..
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:58 AM #3
    banjomaniac
    banjomaniac is online now
    PWCToday Guru banjomaniac's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2009
    Location
    nc
    Posts
    369

    Re: Pulling apart F12 engine to diagnose internal problems

    You follow the book? I see it says I need a cam chain tensioner holder?

    TOOL:
    Cam chain tensioner holder 07ZMG-MCAA400
    Last edited by banjomaniac; Today at 10:14 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 10:11 AM #4
    mattjw76
    mattjw76 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2018
    Location
    PA
    Age
    42
    Posts
    38

    Re: Pulling apart F12 engine to diagnose internal problems

    Quote Originally Posted by banjomaniac View Post
    You follow the book?
    Yeah, and I just looked again at it. All of those specialized tools are for doing a valve job on the heads. I took the whole assembled head to my machinist and he did all of that work. My guess is that any decent machine shop stocks all of those tools. They also list a cam tensioner holder but a small regular screw driver does the job just fine...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests)

  1. banjomaniac

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 