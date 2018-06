Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Mikuni rebuild question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location Cocoa, FL Age 42 Posts 8 Mikuni rebuild question I installed the little round check valves in the pump body. How flat should the check vlaves be to the pump body ? seems like i can push them down a bit like they are hold a bit up from being flat .... is that an issue ? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules