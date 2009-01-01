Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Primer install question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location Fort Myers Beach, Florida Age 30 Posts 2 Primer install question Hey all. Recently picked up a 98 1100 stx. Motor was rebuilt and previous owner sold the project to me. I just have to drop it in.

Im going to convert to premix and install primer. I have searched alot about adding primer to the keihin cdcv carb. I see most say not to remove child plates and install primer line into the plasticity under flame arrestor. My issues is that i do not have the stock flame arrestor set up. It has those cone flame arrestors.



So at this point i need some input if i should remove the choke plates or what...



Other thing is the p.o. included 3 sets of carbs. 2 cdcv and 1 cdk2.... So should i just prime the cdk2 and leave the choke.



What do yall think? Everything else is stock. #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location Fort Myers Beach, Florida Age 30 Posts 2 Re: Primer install question Or should i get a stock air box system (found on ebay for $50)and install the primers in the plastic and run the cdcv carbs and keep the choke? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules