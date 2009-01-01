pxctoday

  Yesterday, 11:52 PM
    Jomps
    Jomps is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Jomps's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2018
    Location
    Fort Myers Beach, Florida
    Age
    30
    Posts
    2

    Primer install question

    Hey all. Recently picked up a 98 1100 stx. Motor was rebuilt and previous owner sold the project to me. I just have to drop it in.
    Im going to convert to premix and install primer. I have searched alot about adding primer to the keihin cdcv carb. I see most say not to remove child plates and install primer line into the plasticity under flame arrestor. My issues is that i do not have the stock flame arrestor set up. It has those cone flame arrestors.

    So at this point i need some input if i should remove the choke plates or what...

    Other thing is the p.o. included 3 sets of carbs. 2 cdcv and 1 cdk2.... So should i just prime the cdk2 and leave the choke.

    What do yall think? Everything else is stock.
    Re: Primer install question

    Or should i get a stock air box system (found on ebay for $50)and install the primers in the plastic and run the cdcv carbs and keep the choke?
