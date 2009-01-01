|
Resident Guru
Cold fusion kawi 750/800 heads
image.jpgimage.jpgimage.jpgimage.jpgCold fusion billet heads , fixed domes , two peice desighn , 125$ ea shipped , no pits , 23cc chambers
