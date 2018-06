Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: X2 cooling lines can someone please help? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2015 Location north east Age 46 Posts 28 X2 cooling lines can someone please help? can someone tell me what these 2 tubes do? the one that is hooked up i believe is the bilge.



They are for cooling. U can use both for dual cooling. If you do that you have to drill and tap another fitting on pump to make it work.

Re: X2 cooling lines can someone please help?

The hose already hooked up is the drain. Leave that alone. Then use the one above that for your cooling line. I'd put a rubber cap on the top one to ensure no water getting in your hull

Re: X2 cooling lines can someone please help?

i dont want to dual cool and i thought one was a drain , does it matter which is the drain?



