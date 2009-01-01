Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1993 GTX Fuel Sender Question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location North Carolina Age 26 Posts 4 1993 GTX Fuel Sender Question Hey everyone! Was hoping to get some knowledge on this common subject. Picked up a low hour ski from the original owner who had given up trying to get this thing to start. Turns out they had a faulty solenoid, they wired the new one wrong, and burned up the MPEM trying to jump the engine off. Anyway I've run into issues with the fuel gauge; reads 3/4 to full regardless of tank levels. When I disconnect the sender the gauge reads empty, when I jump the harness wires it reads full. When I first got it in the water the gauge read full regardless until a few hours later; after going from full to a 1/4 tank the gauge would sit on 3/4. What do you guys think? Float stuck/broken and needs a rebuild?



