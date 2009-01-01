|
|
-
1993 GTX Fuel Sender Question
Hey everyone! Was hoping to get some knowledge on this common subject. Picked up a low hour ski from the original owner who had given up trying to get this thing to start. Turns out they had a faulty solenoid, they wired the new one wrong, and burned up the MPEM trying to jump the engine off. Anyway I've run into issues with the fuel gauge; reads 3/4 to full regardless of tank levels. When I disconnect the sender the gauge reads empty, when I jump the harness wires it reads full. When I first got it in the water the gauge read full regardless until a few hours later; after going from full to a 1/4 tank the gauge would sit on 3/4. What do you guys think? Float stuck/broken and needs a rebuild?
Thanks for the help!
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules