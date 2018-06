Results 1 to 9 of 9 Thread: X2 fills with water #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2017 Location Vacaville, Ca Age 22 Posts 93 X2 fills with water Jumping my x2 this weekend and suddenly the thing runs like complete ***. Sometimes even died on me. Get it to shore and it's filled with water. Dump the water out and go and runs great. Run it against the shore with hood open to see if there were any leaks but there weren't any. If u don't jump it it doesn't fill with water. Anybody have this problem? Mixin gas and haulin *** #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2011 Location Austin, Texas, USA Age 52 Posts 6,615 Re: X2 fills with water I don't have this problem but yours sure sounds like an exhaust leak that only occurs while under heavy throttle or jumping. On a slightly different note, does your hood latch tightly? That's a very common problem if the hood doesn't have the underside pads.



1984 JS440 -- 1989 650sx -- 1991 X2 -- 1992 750sx -- 1995 900zxi (qty 2) -- 1995 X2



Originally Posted by cujo Originally Posted by God intended PWC to be two strokes, as well as dirt bikes, snowmobiles, and chain saws.... Riding mostly Lake Austin1984 JS440 -- 1989 650sx -- 1991 X2 -- 1992 750sx -- 1995 900zxi (qty 2) -- 1995 X2 #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2017 Location Vacaville, Ca Age 22 Posts 93 Re: X2 fills with water Ok I'll look for leaks next time I'm out. I think it latches ok. The seal looks ok. Can you be more specific on underside pads? Mixin gas and haulin *** #4 Resident Guru Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 1,073 Re: X2 fills with water X2s all take on water , more bilge pumps #5 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2017 Location Vacaville, Ca Age 22 Posts 93 Re: X2 fills with water Never had this issue before tho Mixin gas and haulin *** #6 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Napa Age 34 Posts 2,572 Re: X2 fills with water If your x2 is not full of water, it must be on the trailer. "If it ain't broke, fix it till it is".



"If all else fails, immortality can always be assured by spectacular error"

