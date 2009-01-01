Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SXR-1100 Kawasaki Chicagoland #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2010 Location S. elgin IL Age 33 Posts 6,552 SXR-1100 Kawasaki Chicagoland Clean 2003 Kawasaki sxr





Has Kawasaki 1100 long block with an aftermarket head.





Title in hand.. fresh battery this season n ready to ride. Runs very well, eats a lot of gas haha.. I did quick gps on my phone before the pump stuffer n it said 58mph





-ADA head

-TBM pump stuffer

-R&D ride plate

-skat track intake grate

-hooker impeller

-straight bars

-aftermarket mats

-rear waterbox

-Primer setup

-front ebox bracket

-non cv carbs

-duck bill drain

-custom wrap

-dual cooling

-front carbon foot tray

-carbon wrap pole





$6400.00



I’m not on here on so phone is best way to reach me





Sean 630-207-2492





Attached Images F1F21898-FE6B-4089-B81C-D882BA33953B.jpeg (159.1 KB, 5 views)

F1F21898-FE6B-4089-B81C-D882BA33953B.jpeg (159.1 KB, 5 views) 30D0AE71-306D-4599-AA4C-BEA65C4348AE.jpeg (1.68 MB, 3 views)

30D0AE71-306D-4599-AA4C-BEA65C4348AE.jpeg (1.68 MB, 3 views) 5AB534DF-801C-4B8B-B52E-839FFF79F994.jpeg (1.62 MB, 4 views)

5AB534DF-801C-4B8B-B52E-839FFF79F994.jpeg (1.62 MB, 4 views) 00F0C056-868D-4F1B-A7E4-838178B4782B.jpeg (1.32 MB, 4 views)

00F0C056-868D-4F1B-A7E4-838178B4782B.jpeg (1.32 MB, 4 views) 02DD8D1C-F5B7-4577-8D6F-021BAB869960.jpeg (1.63 MB, 4 views)

02DD8D1C-F5B7-4577-8D6F-021BAB869960.jpeg (1.63 MB, 4 views) 47DAF95E-90F8-4D30-88F7-6B190CBE04D5.jpeg (2.40 MB, 4 views)

47DAF95E-90F8-4D30-88F7-6B190CBE04D5.jpeg (2.40 MB, 4 views) 4E65E8AA-CE99-49B2-97A6-351715B32A44.jpeg (1.46 MB, 4 views)

4E65E8AA-CE99-49B2-97A6-351715B32A44.jpeg (1.46 MB, 4 views) F3173AD7-2FBA-4809-B796-261C7B265DCF.jpeg (1.12 MB, 4 views)

F3173AD7-2FBA-4809-B796-261C7B265DCF.jpeg (1.12 MB, 4 views) EA1E2408-C9E2-44A6-AD40-F5F26D14D68F.jpeg (1.65 MB, 6 views)

Last edited by Stagesrt4; Today at 08:52 PM . IL Jet rider member #1



