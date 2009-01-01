pxctoday

  Today, 08:51 PM
    Stagesrt4
    Stagesrt4 is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Stagesrt4's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    S. elgin IL
    Age
    33
    Posts
    6,552

    SXR-1100 Kawasaki Chicagoland

    Clean 2003 Kawasaki sxr


    Has Kawasaki 1100 long block with an aftermarket head.


    Title in hand.. fresh battery this season n ready to ride. Runs very well, eats a lot of gas haha.. I did quick gps on my phone before the pump stuffer n it said 58mph


    -ADA head
    -TBM pump stuffer
    -R&D ride plate
    -skat track intake grate
    -hooker impeller
    -straight bars
    -aftermarket mats
    -rear waterbox
    -Primer setup
    -front ebox bracket
    -non cv carbs
    -duck bill drain
    -custom wrap
    -dual cooling
    -front carbon foot tray
    -carbon wrap pole


    $6400.00

    I’m not on here on so phone is best way to reach me


    Sean 630-207-2492
    Last edited by Stagesrt4; Today at 08:52 PM.
    IL Jet rider member #1

    Sean 630-207-2492

