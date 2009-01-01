|
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
SXR-1100 Kawasaki Chicagoland
Clean 2003 Kawasaki sxr
Has Kawasaki 1100 long block with an aftermarket head.
Title in hand.. fresh battery this season n ready to ride. Runs very well, eats a lot of gas haha.. I did quick gps on my phone before the pump stuffer n it said 58mph
-ADA head
-TBM pump stuffer
-R&D ride plate
-skat track intake grate
-hooker impeller
-straight bars
-aftermarket mats
-rear waterbox
-Primer setup
-front ebox bracket
-non cv carbs
-duck bill drain
-custom wrap
-dual cooling
-front carbon foot tray
-carbon wrap pole
$6400.00
I’m not on here on so phone is best way to reach me
Sean 630-207-2492
