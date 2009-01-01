Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Proper fuel line configuration for Dual carbs on Kawasaki 750sx #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2009 Location Mill Valley, Ca Age 46 Posts 58 Proper fuel line configuration for Dual carbs on Kawasaki 750sx So I have been trying to find as much as I can online about the "right" way to route fuel lines for a dual 44 Mikuni setup. Here are some questions...



Key point: I have an aftermarket fuel pickup setup from my MRD that I will re-use and has 4 fuel line options.



1) I read where some people take the return of the first carb and pipe it to the inlet of the 2nd ski. Is that right?

2) Would it be better to run two separate pickups from the tank directly all the way to feed the carbs individually?

3) If I do have dedicated infeeds. Can I then use a "Y" to route both return lines back to one fitting on the tank? or is their an imbalance of inbound and return line?

4) Is setting both the infeed and return line best set using a "Y" to each carb?



