Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Fuel Primer kit! YES or NO?? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location Mellons Bay, New Zealand Posts 7 Fuel Primer kit! YES or NO?? Was looking at some threads on easier starting of older skis ('99 Waverunner XL760), and one option was to fit a Fuel primer kit instead of having the choke assembly. I have since bought the kit, but reading some other threads, the fitting of these may cause other issues.



When cold, my ski may take 5 or 6 goes to start, but then no other issues for the rest of the day. So questions are....



Would you fit the primer kit?

Is there another way to fit the kit and keep the choke system?



