Thread: Premix

Premix Rebuilt my stx900 and got rid if the oil pump. What premix ratio should i go with.

after a rebuild i always run 32:1 for a two tanks then 40:1. Some people run 50:1 with high quality oil, but I've always recommended 32:1 after a rebuild so the rings can seat

