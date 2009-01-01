Thread: Premix

|
Premix
Rebuilt my stx900 and got rid if the oil pump. What premix ratio should i go with.
after a rebuild i always run 32:1 for a two tanks then 40:1. Some people run 50:1 with high quality oil, but I've always recommended 32:1 after a rebuild so the rings can seat
