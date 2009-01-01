pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Premix

  1. Today, 01:54 PM #1
    Fyerfighter
    Fyerfighter is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2018
    Location
    Louisiana
    Age
    47
    Posts
    7

    Premix

    Rebuilt my stx900 and got rid if the oil pump. What premix ratio should i go with.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:08 PM #2
    Chief775
    Chief775 is offline
    PWCToday Regular Chief775's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Location
    Reno
    Age
    28
    Posts
    109

    Re: Premix

    after a rebuild i always run 32:1 for a two tanks then 40:1. Some people run 50:1 with high quality oil, but I've always recommended 32:1 after a rebuild so the rings can seat
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 