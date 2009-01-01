Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: Mikuni Rebuild kit for Kawasaki 1996 750 SXi same as 1992 750 SX? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2009 Location Mill Valley, Ca Age 46 Posts 57 Mikuni Rebuild kit for Kawasaki 1996 750 SXi same as 1992 750 SX? I need to rebuild two 44 Super BN Mikuni carbs fro my 1992 Kawasaki 750SX. I cannot find anything online for a rebuild kit for this specific year. It seems I can find everything but my year!!! I found this link for a 1996 750 SXi and I am pretty sure it will be the same but I would like to know if anyone else knows for sure or not. I already made the mistake of ordering the kit for the same carbs but for a Yamish ski and those are of course wrong. Anyone know. Here is the link...

https://www.amazon.com/1996-Kawasaki...=p_89%3AMikuni



Well the 92 sx didn't come stock with the carbs so all you are looking for are the mikuni rebuild kits for a sbn 44

Are you sure they are Mikuni? I believe stock on that year was Keihin CDK II

@Chief775 Yes, these are not stock by no means.



@mythenand ok that sounds right. I think the reason my previous order of the Miukuni 44 SBN's were wrong because they were for the iBody (yamish only I think). So in other words that link I sent should work, as it really does not matter the year of the ski, just get the Super BN 44's ( not round body and not ibody)

Your 92 sx came with a single 40mm Keihin, if you have dual 44 mikuni's then someone upgraded it over the last 26 years. No problem but Kawasaki never make a ski with dual 44's, the 96 sxi has dual 40 Mikuni's and the kits should be the same. What is happening to your ski that you think it needs a carb rebuild?

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

