  Today, 01:34 PM #1
    kawiman750
    kawiman750 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Aug 2009
    Location
    Mill Valley, Ca
    Age
    46
    Posts
    57

    Mikuni Rebuild kit for Kawasaki 1996 750 SXi same as 1992 750 SX?

    I need to rebuild two 44 Super BN Mikuni carbs fro my 1992 Kawasaki 750SX. I cannot find anything online for a rebuild kit for this specific year. It seems I can find everything but my year!!! I found this link for a 1996 750 SXi and I am pretty sure it will be the same but I would like to know if anyone else knows for sure or not. I already made the mistake of ordering the kit for the same carbs but for a Yamish ski and those are of course wrong. Anyone know. Here is the link...
    https://www.amazon.com/1996-Kawasaki...=p_89%3AMikuni

    Jerry
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 01:58 PM #2
    Mythenand
    Mythenand is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Feb 2018
    Location
    Manteca, California
    Posts
    143

    Re: Mikuni Rebuild kit for Kawasaki 1996 750 SXi same as 1992 750 SX?

    Well the 92 sx didn’t come stock with the carbs so all you are looking for are the mikuni rebuild kits for a sbn 44
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 02:02 PM #3
    Chief775
    Chief775 is offline
    PWCToday Regular Chief775's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Location
    Reno
    Age
    28
    Posts
    109

    Re: Mikuni Rebuild kit for Kawasaki 1996 750 SXi same as 1992 750 SX?

    Are you sure they are Mikuni? I believe stock on that year was Keihin CDK II
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 02:11 PM #4
    kawiman750
    kawiman750 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Aug 2009
    Location
    Mill Valley, Ca
    Age
    46
    Posts
    57

    Re: Mikuni Rebuild kit for Kawasaki 1996 750 SXi same as 1992 750 SX?

    @Chief775 Yes, these are not stock by no means.

    @mythenand ok that sounds right. I think the reason my previous order of the Miukuni 44 SBN's were wrong because they were for the iBody (yamish only I think). So in other words that link I sent should work, as it really does not matter the year of the ski, just get the Super BN 44's ( not round body and not ibody)
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 02:34 PM #5
    BLRider
    BLRider is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home BLRider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    SE MI
    Age
    54
    Posts
    9,745

    Re: Mikuni Rebuild kit for Kawasaki 1996 750 SXi same as 1992 750 SX?

    Your 92 sx came with a single 40mm Keihin, if you have dual 44 mikuni's then someone upgraded it over the last 26 years. No problem but Kawasaki never make a ski with dual 44's, the 96 sxi has dual 40 Mikuni's and the kits should be the same. What is happening to your ski that you think it needs a carb rebuild?
    Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 03:12 PM #6
    kawiman750
    kawiman750 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Aug 2009
    Location
    Mill Valley, Ca
    Age
    46
    Posts
    57

    Re: Mikuni Rebuild kit for Kawasaki 1996 750 SXi same as 1992 750 SX?

    Quote Originally Posted by BLRider View Post
    Your 92 sx came with a single 40mm Keihin, if you have dual 44 mikuni's then someone upgraded it over the last 26 years. No problem but Kawasaki never make a ski with dual 44's, the 96 sxi has dual 40 Mikuni's and the kits should be the same. What is happening to your ski that you think it needs a carb rebuild?
    I have had this ski since 92'! I used to race, but then let them sit for quite a while and have been out of the jet ski world for some time. I have a 92 and and a 93 but this ski was using a an MRD fuel injection system that I have spent way too much time farting around with and trying to get working right with no luck and MRD does not exist anymore so it is hard to get advice and parts. I had a pair of dual mikuni 44's I used to race with back in the 90's that have been sitting in the garage ever since I got the MRD. Needless to say, I think they need a rebuild before I waste any time trying to get the ski running with old carbs that have dried up gaskets that have been sitting for over 20 years
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
