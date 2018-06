Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 701 61x or 760 62t super chicken build question #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Dec 2014 Location SRQ FL Age 28 Posts 400 701 61x or 760 62t super chicken build question Besides the rhaas kit, what exactly is needed to swap a Yamaha power plant into a super chicken hull?



i have a complete SC but the 650 in there is smoked. What pieces out of the Yamaha do I need to make this build great? 1992 Kawasaki SP 750sx - Big pin cyl, 1 mil overbore, Triton Engineering head, V-Force Carbon v3 reeds, Coffman Signature series pipe and silencer / WB bypass, dual SBN44 on R&D dual singles, Blowsion F/A, AC Racing -2 alum pole, Jetworks bars, full Jettrim, OP rideplate, Westcoast scoop grate, OP steer nozzle, blueprinted aluminum pump nozzle #2 Resident Guru Join Date Sep 2015 Location Northern Michigan Age 52 Posts 978 Re: 701 61x or 760 62t super chicken build question Originally Posted by StuRat Originally Posted by Besides the rhaas kit, what exactly is needed to swap a Yamaha power plant into a super chicken hull?



i have a complete SC but the 650 in there is smoked. What pieces out of the Yamaha do I need to make this build great?

With any conversion one of the major hurdles is the exhaust once you select that and plan it out the rest will fall into place. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules