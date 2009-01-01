pxctoday

  Today, 01:01 AM #1
    Skimontana
    Skimontana is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2017
    Location
    Montana
    Age
    33
    Posts
    1

    97 XP Hydrolocked

    Hey guys, I just picked up a 97 xp w/trailer on Craigslist for $500. The seller said he hydrolocked the motor. He pulled the top end off then gave up on the repair and posted it for sale. I am pretty familiar with top end rebuilds and the 787 motor as I have 2 x4 xp's. I was just doing some research and found that a hydrolocked motor will usually bend a crankshaft connecting rod. So my question is how can I tell if the crankshaft is shot? If it's not I can slap a new top end, replace the oil and rebuild the carbs. But if the crankshaft is gone I might as well get a reman motor. Any advise would be greatly appreciated!
  Today, 02:42 AM #2
    Seadoo timebomb
    Seadoo timebomb is offline
    Resident Guru
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    East of DFW
    Posts
    1,069

    Re: 97 XP Hydrolocked

    The bent rod will usually destroy a piston. The seadoo manual goes into detail to check out everything like that. Just have to read thru and learn something. If motor has been filled with water, the bearings usually take a dump from rust. Pull motor and tear down to see what might be an issue. That is a fairly simple motor to assemble, assuming you follow the basic guidelines of a real Seadoo shop manual. Any short cuts can get real expensive. Free downloads on this site somewhere.
