Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1995 seadoo xp, runs out-of-water, dies in-water under load #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location TX Posts 17 1995 seadoo xp, runs out-of-water, dies in-water under load Just recently bought a 1995 seadoo xp



replaced the fuel lines

cleaned carbs(multiple times)

125 psi in both cylinders



Seems like right now it doesn't run once under load.



I can run it just fine out of water on the water hose, it will rev all the way up. But in the water it will sometimes idle for a bit but will eventually die and any throttle will kill it. I tried adjusting the low speed screws from 1-3/4(default) ranging from 1 to 2-3/4 turns, but I did not notice any difference(maybe I needed to give it more time though...)



I have thought maybe it wasn't getting enough fuel, with some people suggesting the fuel selector could be clogged, but if that was the case, then it shouldn't be able to get enough fuel to rev all the way up out of water, right?



One other thing to note, it acts like it doesn't get enough air. Some times I have to choke to start and it will give it a little rev from choking but then if I hold the choke for more than 1 or 2 seconds, it will kill it. is that normal?



Any thoughts?



