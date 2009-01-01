pxctoday

  Today, 09:03 PM
    Chief775
    Chief775 is offline
    PWCToday Regular Chief775's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Location
    Reno
    Age
    28
    Posts
    105

    87 300sx running issue

    Thinking I have an air leak...

    i replaced the reed gaskets
    rebuilt the carb
    cut the tab off the oil pump and blocked off the ports so I can run premix

    it runs but it ran away once and also idles funny... also thinking the pop off spring isnt the right strength. Also when I tried to do the pop off test I plugged the return line and the pulse line and hooked the pump up to the intake,but when I tried to pump pressure into it Air was leaking out of the screw holes, which was weird to me... I looked at the carb diagram when rebuilding it so Im pretty sure its correct but maybe Im wrong.... anybody have any input?

    heres a video of it running
    https://youtu.be/sj4RJH0zgUE
  Today, 09:33 PM
    Mythenand
    Mythenand is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Feb 2018
    Location
    Manteca, California
    Posts
    140

    Re: 87 300sx running issue

    Have you tried doing a leak down test pump it to 10 psi I️ believe and see if it holds if it doesn’t then find your leak could be seals
