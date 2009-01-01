|
87 300sx running issue
Thinking I have an air leak...
i replaced the reed gaskets
rebuilt the carb
cut the tab off the oil pump and blocked off the ports so I can run premix
it runs but it ran away once and also idles funny... also thinking the pop off spring isnt the right strength. Also when I tried to do the pop off test I plugged the return line and the pulse line and hooked the pump up to the intake,but when I tried to pump pressure into it Air was leaking out of the screw holes, which was weird to me... I looked at the carb diagram when rebuilding it so Im pretty sure its correct but maybe Im wrong.... anybody have any input?
heres a video of it running
https://youtu.be/sj4RJH0zgUE
Re: 87 300sx running issue
Have you tried doing a leak down test pump it to 10 psi I️ believe and see if it holds if it doesn’t then find your leak could be seals
