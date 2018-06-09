pxctoday

  Today, 08:35 PM #1
    jlehocky
    (((( Need Square Nose Parts ))))

    I need the following:

    The thick rubber pads that go under the muffler box.
    Rubber blocks/pads just behind the muffler box that slide onto the rubber strap hooks.
    Exhaust hose that goes from muffler box to the exhaust pipe on left side of ski.
  Today, 09:15 PM #2
    fox river pwc
    Re: (((( Need Square Nose Parts ))))

    20180609_201221.jpg20180609_201240.jpg

    $70 shipped. My paypal is psucharski@tds.net

    Hose may be from a vxr, but they fit SNs just fine.


    WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!

    Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.

    http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/

    I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them...
