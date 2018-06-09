Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: (((( Need Square Nose Parts )))) #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2005 Location Byron Center, Mi Posts 138 (((( Need Square Nose Parts )))) I need the following:



The thick rubber pads that go under the muffler box.

Rubber blocks/pads just behind the muffler box that slide onto the rubber strap hooks.

Exhaust hose that goes from muffler box to the exhaust pipe on left side of ski.

PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 49 Posts 8,667 Blog Entries 5 Re: (((( Need Square Nose Parts ))))



$70 shipped. My paypal is psucharski@tds.net



Hose may be from a vxr, but they fit SNs just fine.



WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!



Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.



http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/



