Thread: 300sx Pump

  1. Today, 08:34 PM #1
    SSTECH
    Join Date
    Nov 2017
    Location
    saratoga ny
    Posts
    2

    300sx Pump

    idk if this is the right section to post this in but, I had the ambitious idea of making a mini stand up for my kids to ride around on. What i was thinking at first was a weed eater motor with an xl RC jet pump but then i had the idea of using a 300sx pump. i can find a 300sx pump for $50 on ebay, shaft and everything included and the cheapest RC pump i found was $250... but my concern is a weed eater motor will have enough power to sin the 300sx pump fast enough to do anything. would this work or if i wanna run a 300 pump would i need something with alittle more power
  2. Today, 09:34 PM #2
    Mythenand
    Join Date
    Feb 2018
    Location
    Manteca, California
    Posts
    140

    Re: 300sx Pump

    Why not use a 300 motor?
  3. Today, 10:14 PM #3
    SSTECH
    Join Date
    Nov 2017
    Location
    saratoga ny
    Posts
    2

    Re: 300sx Pump

    Quote Originally Posted by Mythenand View Post
    Why not use a 300 motor?
    ive already got a weed eater motor and if i were to use a 300 motor i might as well just buy a js/sx300 and put some sort if throttle limit and some pontoons on it
