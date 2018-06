Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2013 Yamaha SuperJet #1 Resident Guru Join Date Aug 2007 Location indianapolis, indiana Age 34 Posts 1,160 2013 Yamaha SuperJet Pretty much a stock ski. I am the second owner. The previous owner wasn’t a enthusiast, so it has a couple dock spots and superficial scratches.



Ski has blowsion 0degree bars and lock on grips



Happy to send any pics.



Ski is located in Indianapolis,Indiana.



Registered through March of ‘19.



$5100



Would consider 05+ sxr trades

