Brand New 15F Does not Show any bars in fuel Gauge
Purchased new 15F; filled up tank, but no bars show on fuel gauge, and fuel warning beeps.
I checked for the fuel sensor, but manual shows 2 "holes" in the tank, with one being for the sensor.
But my new 15F only has one tank hole/opening--for the fuel pump.
So, where would the sensor be?kawasaki 15f fuel level sensor 2017.PNG
