95 MC replaced starter. nothin if I jump solonoid, power direct to starter works
Last year my starter was arcing bad against the pipe, and I think it burned out my voltage regulator (https://www.blwpartsfiche.com/showpa...?part=3008-120) . I replaced both my starter and Voltage Regulator. The solenoid clicks, but the ski doesn't turn over. If I run a battery directly to the starter it works... Is my solenoid bad?
solenoid(call it a relay on browns) part number 3008-165
