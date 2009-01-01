pxctoday

  Today, 05:49 PM
    cleetus
    Join Date
    May 2005
    Location
    Halifax
    Posts
    1,143

    95 MC replaced starter. nothin if I jump solonoid, power direct to starter works

    Last year my starter was arcing bad against the pipe, and I think it burned out my voltage regulator (https://www.blwpartsfiche.com/showpa...?part=3008-120) . I replaced both my starter and Voltage Regulator. The solenoid clicks, but the ski doesn't turn over. If I run a battery directly to the starter it works... Is my solenoid bad?

    solenoid(call it a relay on browns) part number 3008-165
    Last edited by cleetus; Today at 05:53 PM.
