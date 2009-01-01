Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: HIN ending in -B?? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Prior Lake, MN Age 28 Posts 11 HIN ending in -B?? Hey guys. I bought another ski today. It was the usual I dont need this but I really want it deal, but I got a good deal on it so Im happy with it. It starts up, runs great.



anyway, I was looking at the HIN on the back and it reads KAW604740184-B



does anybody know what the B is for? Kind of just curious as Ive never seen that before on any of the 440s or 550s Ive had. #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Prior Lake, MN Age 28 Posts 11 Re: HIN ending in -B?? AA4350FB-FC20-41DA-B19D-E76AC5ABD510.jpeg0873AAC0-990E-4E46-BDEB-0BA2FBC6BCE7.jpeg



Forgot to add, it has 2 air intakes on the front. I’ve never seen that before either. #3 Resident Guru Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 1,066 Re: HIN ending in -B?? 84a=440

84b=550

Lucky on the hood

