HIN ending in -B??
Hey guys. I bought another ski today. It was the usual I dont need this but I really want it deal, but I got a good deal on it so Im happy with it. It starts up, runs great.
anyway, I was looking at the HIN on the back and it reads KAW604740184-B
does anybody know what the B is for? Kind of just curious as Ive never seen that before on any of the 440s or 550s Ive had.
Re: HIN ending in -B??
Forgot to add, it has 2 air intakes on the front. I’ve never seen that before either.
Re: HIN ending in -B??
84a=440
84b=550
Lucky on the hood
Good jobbe
