  Today, 05:08 PM #1
    MitchInMN
    MitchInMN is offline
    PWCToday Newbie MitchInMN's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    Prior Lake, MN
    Age
    28
    Posts
    11

    HIN ending in -B??

    Hey guys. I bought another ski today. It was the usual I dont need this but I really want it deal, but I got a good deal on it so Im happy with it. It starts up, runs great.

    anyway, I was looking at the HIN on the back and it reads KAW604740184-B

    does anybody know what the B is for? Kind of just curious as Ive never seen that before on any of the 440s or 550s Ive had.
  Today, 05:18 PM #2
    MitchInMN
    MitchInMN is offline
    PWCToday Newbie MitchInMN's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    Prior Lake, MN
    Age
    28
    Posts
    11

    Re: HIN ending in -B??

    AA4350FB-FC20-41DA-B19D-E76AC5ABD510.jpeg0873AAC0-990E-4E46-BDEB-0BA2FBC6BCE7.jpeg

    Forgot to add, it has 2 air intakes on the front. I’ve never seen that before either.
  Today, 06:08 PM #3
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    Resident Guru Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    1,066

    Re: HIN ending in -B??

    84a=440
    84b=550
    Lucky on the hood
    Good jobbe
