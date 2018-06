Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Brand New 7.1 Gallon SXR Tank. #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2005 Location Mooresville Age 36 Posts 149 Brand New 7.1 Gallon SXR Tank. Brand New 7.1 gallon SXR tank with Ebox mount and battery box. Triple pickup. I just purchased this from another forum member and unforeseen massive medical bills have put a stop to my conversion. I will sell it at a loss no wait. These are works of art. $400 plus PP fees and shipping. Attached Images 6B5E6125-E98A-49CC-B478-1699F3E38AA3.jpeg (1.68 MB, 3 views)

6B5E6125-E98A-49CC-B478-1699F3E38AA3.jpeg (1.68 MB, 3 views) ABEDD0AE-7BBF-4650-AEB1-8B010D2E833A.jpeg (1.78 MB, 2 views)

ABEDD0AE-7BBF-4650-AEB1-8B010D2E833A.jpeg (1.78 MB, 2 views) F33D59D6-1FC4-4A88-8826-7EFAD577967F.jpeg (1.83 MB, 2 views)

F33D59D6-1FC4-4A88-8826-7EFAD577967F.jpeg (1.83 MB, 2 views) A7D5AA1F-DC6F-42AD-BCE2-4B98C8073433.jpeg (1.74 MB, 2 views)

A7D5AA1F-DC6F-42AD-BCE2-4B98C8073433.jpeg (1.74 MB, 2 views) 5B8B0607-A9A1-4908-A9E1-EA1E5980365D.jpeg (1.54 MB, 2 views) #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2005 Location Mooresville Age 36 Posts 149 Re: Brand New 7.1 Gallon SXR Tank. Sold Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules