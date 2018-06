Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: Wanted 96 xp black thing under seat tube thing #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Apr 2010 Location 212364523 Age 28 Posts 250 Wanted 96 xp black thing under seat tube thing How does that header sound lol Iím looking for the black tube thing that clamps in under the seat to the hull not sure of the correct name for it





Is this this the part you're asking about?

D3BC119D-F780-476B-A2DF-CDE0714A1996.jpeg (133.5 KB, 7 views) 0A1FB3B3-52BF-400B-A166-7205195BE014.jpeg (150.2 KB, 4 views)

Thatís right need the whole thing





I've got one. Pm me



Sent from my SM-G955U using Tapatalk

