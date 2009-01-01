Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 1996 Seadoo GTX carb or tank problem? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location Tennessee Posts 4 1996 Seadoo GTX carb or tank problem? I have a 1996 seadoo GTX that I got a while back, fixed up, took to the lake, and it ran fine for about 4 hours that I rode that day. However, I took it out about a week later and it was running rough and wouldn't get up to full throttle. I took off the carbs and cleaned them as well as replaced the old fuel filter. Which this changed it but it still isn't running right and I can't pin point the problem. I think its a fuel delivery problem either at the carb or tank or reserve dial but can't find anything wrong. Any advice or suggestions is appreciated. Thanks.



Possibly too much fuel? Last edited by Champion; Today at 03:28 PM . #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 3,832 Re: 1996 Seadoo GTX carb or tank problem? When was the last time the carbs were rebuilt and properly adjusted? Are there grey fuel lines?



A clean and properly working fuel system from the fuel tank to the carbs is key to these old machines.



Only use genuine Mikuni carb parts when rebuilding the carbs. What would Chuck Norris do? #3 Resident Guru Join Date Aug 2006 Location East of DFW Posts 1,067 Re: 1996 Seadoo GTX carb or tank problem? Its hard to diagnose exactly from the info you presented. It may be ignition or water in fuel also. Run the motor and see if both spark plugs get hot to touch. If one is cold you found the problem. Check voltage at battery and make sure it is charging near 14 volts. Your rectifier could be bad causing a miss.



Make sure your water strainer is clean and no water in bottom. Oring is sealing and stays completely full of fuel.



Does the motor studder on acceleration, lay over, or just rev up and not go anywhere fast? Include as much info as possible. Even little things you can think of will help to diagnose the problem.



Raves not opening, bad piston, low compression, corroded plug wires, slight exhaust leak, too many little things that can lead to issues similar to your problem. Last edited by Seadoo timebomb; Today at 06:27 PM . #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location Tennessee Posts 4 Re: 1996 Seadoo GTX carb or tank problem? I'm not sure when the last time they were rebuilt but it does have different fuel lines, these are a transparent green. I'll try that. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules