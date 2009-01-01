I have a 1996 seadoo GTX that I got a while back, fixed up, took to the lake, and it ran fine for about 4 hours that I rode that day. However, I took it out about a week later and it was running rough and wouldn't get up to full throttle. I took off the carbs and cleaned them as well as replaced the old fuel filter. Which this changed it but it still isn't running right and I can't pin point the problem. I think its a fuel delivery problem either at the carb or tank or reserve dial but can't find anything wrong. Any advice or suggestions is appreciated. Thanks.
Possibly too much fuel?