I having been working on my gtx just replaced the info and speed gauges. Now the 2 beeps I should get when the safety lanyard is installed has stopped working? Eng starts up ok info gauges are working when I press the start/stop sw with the lanyard off, the gauges are on for the 33 sec. when i go into advanced diagnostic mode I get the correct 1 short and 1 long beep. any info would be helpfull.

