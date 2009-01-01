pxctoday

  Today, 12:25 PM
    shagy959
    shagy959 is offline
    Resident Guru
    Join Date
    May 2010
    Location
    omaha ne
    Posts
    932

    how bench test vts module

    i have a bunch of them and need to go through and see what is good and what is not i want to hook up my jumper box to each and run it in and out tring to look it up to see what wires i need to be connected to and to jumper to run it
  Today, 02:39 PM
    Myself
    Myself is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    41
    Posts
    5,083

    Re: how bench test vts module

    http://www.seadoosource.com/1995upvtstest.html
