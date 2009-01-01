Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: how bench test vts module #1 Resident Guru Join Date May 2010 Location omaha ne Posts 932 how bench test vts module #1

i have a bunch of them and need to go through and see what is good and what is not i want to hook up my jumper box to each and run it in and out tring to look it up to see what wires i need to be connected to and to jumper to run it



http://www.seadoosource.com/1995upvtstest.html http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

