Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Sharing a link to factory service manuals #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2013 Location Massachusetts Posts 30 Sharing a link to factory service manuals Hi I wanted to share this link.....hopefully I'm allowed to do that.



I just searched for an hour for a service manual for an xl800. If I tried XLT800 I would have found it in 2 minutes. Hoping to save someone else the aggravation I'm posting a link to manualslib.com. There's a lot of factory service manuals and owner's manuals for Wave Runners. If you want a different make go to the top left and select the manufacturer then select boats and you will find other manuals as well.



https://www.manualslib.com/brand/yamaha/boat.html

