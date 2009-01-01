Hi I wanted to share this link.....hopefully I'm allowed to do that.
I just searched for an hour for a service manual for an xl800. If I tried XLT800 I would have found it in 2 minutes. Hoping to save someone else the aggravation I'm posting a link to manualslib.com. There's a lot of factory service manuals and owner's manuals for Wave Runners. If you want a different make go to the top left and select the manufacturer then select boats and you will find other manuals as well.
https://www.manualslib.com/brand/yamaha/boat.html