1999 Ultra 150 new to me
Picked up a second ski recently. Finally got to experience what it will do yesterday after replacing a collapsed rear exhaust hose.
The oil pump has been bypassed. Ive been reading that the only way to tell is by pulling the engine. My oil tank is full, he said to truck the sensor, but mentioned a plate. My concern is that it seems bypassing this system is not a great idea. So its been done, I just want to know how to proceed since it does indeed run and its riding season! But dont want this thing to blow up on me. I am not real interested in pulling the engine right now, just looking for some advice on how I should proceed or inspect what I have. Ive been running 50:1 also. Thanks for the advice.
Re: 1999 Ultra 150 new to me
For starters, the Ultra150 oiling system cannot be bypassed properly without dis-assembling the engine. There are counterbalance shafts front and rear of the engine that need oil !! Those cavities then have bleed fittings that constantly drip out into the front and rear cylinder areas adding oil to those. If you try to premix without blocking those and properly filling the cavities with oil they will run dry and spit the counterbalance gears right out the sides of the engine!
Re: 1999 Ultra 150 new to me
Right, so no way for me to tell other than assuming it was done like that. Swing as how its been running for some time bypassed, Ill also assume it was done right since the engine has not blown up yet?
