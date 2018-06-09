pxctoday

  Today, 09:17 AM #1
    SpringerNC
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2018
    Location
    Denver
    Age
    40
    Posts
    2

    1999 Ultra 150 new to me

    Picked up a second ski recently. Finally got to experience what it will do yesterday after replacing a collapsed rear exhaust hose.

    The oil pump has been bypassed. Ive been reading that the only way to tell is by pulling the engine. My oil tank is full, he said to truck the sensor, but mentioned a plate. My concern is that it seems bypassing this system is not a great idea. So its been done, I just want to know how to proceed since it does indeed run and its riding season! But dont want this thing to blow up on me. I am not real interested in pulling the engine right now, just looking for some advice on how I should proceed or inspect what I have. Ive been running 50:1 also. Thanks for the advice.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
  Today, 09:37 AM #2
    Myself
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    41
    Posts
    5,081

    Re: 1999 Ultra 150 new to me

    For starters, the Ultra150 oiling system cannot be bypassed properly without dis-assembling the engine. There are counterbalance shafts front and rear of the engine that need oil !! Those cavities then have bleed fittings that constantly drip out into the front and rear cylinder areas adding oil to those. If you try to premix without blocking those and properly filling the cavities with oil they will run dry and spit the counterbalance gears right out the sides of the engine!
  Today, 10:23 AM #3
    SpringerNC
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2018
    Location
    Denver
    Age
    40
    Posts
    2

    Re: 1999 Ultra 150 new to me

    Quote Originally Posted by Myself
    For starters, the Ultra150 oiling system cannot be bypassed properly without dis-assembling the engine. There are counterbalance shafts front and rear of the engine that need oil !! Those cavities then have bleed fittings that constantly drip out into the front and rear cylinder areas adding oil to those. If you try to premix without blocking those and properly filling the cavities with oil they will run dry and spit the counterbalance gears right out the sides of the engine!
    Right, so no way for me to tell other than assuming it was done like that. Swing as how its been running for some time bypassed, Ill also assume it was done right since the engine has not blown up yet?


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
