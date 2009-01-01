Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha 2012 VX Deluxe overheating alarm. Sand in the engine? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2017 Location Big Point, MS Age 42 Posts 4 Yamaha 2012 VX Deluxe overheating alarm. Sand in the engine? I am a Sea Doo 2 stroke guy so forgive my ignorance on VX's. My impulsive sister went out and purchased a 2012 VX Deluxe with 75 hours. She did so without consulting me first and so far it's been a nightmare. First trip out it blew nasty oil in the hull 50 feet from the dock (rusty oil filter) and the oil was black. She told me the guy had claimed he had just had it serviced...which is bull****. Trailer had a locked up wheel when he pulled it out to show them too...go figure. Consider this thing to be poorly maintained and run in salt water where sandy beaches are present.



I got the oil cleaned out and ready to go...next trip...overheat alarm after planing off leaving the dock. I sadly told her to bring it to my house and leave it. Long story short...it's now my problem and her lesson learned to test ride BEFORE BUYING.



So I ran it on the hose...no problems and all temps fine (10 minutes). Launched it and after running it planed off for about 1 solid minute I get the buzzer. IR temp sensor showed 140 degrees on the pipe and head. I did see some 180-195 on the lower front block...it was hard to get it aimed down in there but definitely much higher. I did notice that there seems to be a lot of air coming out of the front pisser and it's not a steady stream of water. Took it home and unplugged the head hose and backflushed. I did see some chewed up seaweed, a little bit of sand and corrosion flakes. Nothing big enough to cause a clog. Re-ran it at the dock with same effect.



I've done the reading and seen that these blocks can build up sand. Before I pull the engine and start tearing into it is there anything else I should check first?

