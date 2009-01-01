|
Is my head gasket blown?
Hey everyone,
I'm recently new to this forum and am excited to increase my knowledge on the mechanics of my jet ski. I've owned a 98 seadoo gtx 947 for four years now and recently after flooding my jet ski full of water, I've noticed some irregular things.
First off, I was able to get all the water out after the first day and got it running now too long after the incident. But because I had to travel the next day, I had to leave it sit for a month. Now when I crank it up, it sounds like its idling rough, like only the front cylinder is firing. The back cylinder feels cold to my hand. Both plugs are getting spark, I cleaned the carbs and put new fuel in and its firing first try, but it still sounds off and the rear cylinder still is cold. I did a compression test and back cylinder is 120 and front is 145. So its low, but should be enough to still fire.
Now this last time I started it, I noticed it idles OK until I hook up water and then also black pewky oil is spitting out the rear exhaust.
So I'm wondering if I have blown a head gasket which is why water is causing misfire and leaking into the bottom end causing the black oil spew out. I hoping that it's not the worst and don't need a total rebuild yet (probably to come).
Any help or thoughts?
Re: Is my head gasket blown?
Black oil is normal....go ride it & it will clear out.
Re: Is my head gasket blown?
I would but the one cylinder doesn't seem to be firing. I don't want to make it worse.
Originally Posted by Grumpy Old Guy
Black oil is normal....go ride it & it will clear out.
