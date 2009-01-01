pxctoday

  Today, 04:57 AM #1
    stlrider
    Join Date
    Jun 2018
    Location
    Senegal
    Posts
    2

    Post Is my head gasket blown?

    Hey everyone,
    I'm recently new to this forum and am excited to increase my knowledge on the mechanics of my jet ski. I've owned a 98 seadoo gtx 947 for four years now and recently after flooding my jet ski full of water, I've noticed some irregular things.

    First off, I was able to get all the water out after the first day and got it running now too long after the incident. But because I had to travel the next day, I had to leave it sit for a month. Now when I crank it up, it sounds like its idling rough, like only the front cylinder is firing. The back cylinder feels cold to my hand. Both plugs are getting spark, I cleaned the carbs and put new fuel in and its firing first try, but it still sounds off and the rear cylinder still is cold. I did a compression test and back cylinder is 120 and front is 145. So its low, but should be enough to still fire.

    Now this last time I started it, I noticed it idles OK until I hook up water and then also black pewky oil is spitting out the rear exhaust.

    So I'm wondering if I have blown a head gasket which is why water is causing misfire and leaking into the bottom end causing the black oil spew out. I hoping that it's not the worst and don't need a total rebuild yet (probably to come).

    Any help or thoughts?
  Today, 05:25 AM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    26,121

    Re: Is my head gasket blown?

    Black oil is normal....go ride it & it will clear out.
  Today, 05:36 AM #3
    stlrider
    Join Date
    Jun 2018
    Location
    Senegal
    Posts
    2

    Re: Is my head gasket blown?

    Quote Originally Posted by Grumpy Old Guy View Post
    Black oil is normal....go ride it & it will clear out.
    I would but the one cylinder doesn't seem to be firing. I don't want to make it worse.
