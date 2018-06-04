Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Shoreland'r single trailer near new condition, Mi. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2012 Location Lake St. Clair,Mi Age 59 Posts 28 Shoreland'r single trailer near new condition, Mi. This shoreland'r single trailer is in as close to new condition as you will find. I bought it from the original owner who had it for a few months until his wife wanted a ski of her own and he needed a two-place trailer. It was in new condition when I bought it and hasn't changed much if any since then. Where I live in St Clair Shores the launch ramp is exactly 1 mile from my house. I've launched with it between 25 and 30 times I would guess. So practically no miles to speak of. Always stored indoors and of course no saltwater obviously. Asking $575.20180604_212036_Film1.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

