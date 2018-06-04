|
|
-
Shoreland'r single trailer near new condition, Mi.
This shoreland'r single trailer is in as close to new condition as you will find. I bought it from the original owner who had it for a few months until his wife wanted a ski of her own and he needed a two-place trailer. It was in new condition when I bought it and hasn't changed much if any since then. Where I live in St Clair Shores the launch ramp is exactly 1 mile from my house. I've launched with it between 25 and 30 times I would guess. So practically no miles to speak of. Always stored indoors and of course no saltwater obviously. Asking $575.20180604_212036_Film1.jpg
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules