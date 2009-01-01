|
Can you still get new accusteer for x2 ?
I was told to look for a better steering than stock , for my 1995 , what is still being built?
Re: Can you still get new accusteer for x2 ?
Get ahold of Roy at http://www.getrealperformance.com/contact-us/ he may have one or more Accusteers hanging around. Wouldn't hurt to ask.
New UMI assemblies are advertised quite a few places.
