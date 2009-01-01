Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Can you still get new accusteer for x2 ? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location orange,texas Age 52 Posts 10 Can you still get new accusteer for x2 ? I was told to look for a better steering than stock , for my 1995 , what is still being built? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 45 Posts 12,002 Re: Can you still get new accusteer for x2 ? Get ahold of Roy at http://www.getrealperformance.com/contact-us/ he may have one or more Accusteers hanging around. Wouldn't hurt to ask.

New UMI assemblies are advertised quite a few places.

