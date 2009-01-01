Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: 650 Troubleshooting #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location florida keys Posts 3 650 Troubleshooting New to me 1995 Kawasaki SC 650. It has been sitting prior to purchase.



First two questions are on this picture. We are standing on the starboard side of the jet ski, looking down and left.



650 troubleshooting.jpg



First - the red circle. It seems like there should be another hose on there? It's a brass (bronze?) t-fitting. The hose that's on it headed up seems to go to the exhaust. Then the other side is ... open ? This appears to go down into the top of the block?



Second -- the blue circle. I know, you can't really see -- but it's a small pull handle, it will travel about 1/2" up and down. The cable to which it is attached runs underneath the block. The machine has a choke -- is this a primer? It didn't seem to go to the carb?



Troubleshooting Process so far. It has glass work needs done. I think I have a firm handle on that -- it's weird fiberglass, but I'm itchy from grinding and underneath the paint (? it's not gelcoat...) it seems like fiberglass. (do they use colored resin? it's like it's all white?). Anyway - I'm going to use epoxy and feel good that it will be structurally sound when i'm done. it may or may not be pretty.



Topside paint ok for the whole thing? Gonna need to roll n tip - no sprayer and no paint booth in this "shop" i'm in.



Fuel tank drained.

Dribbled fuel in the carb and it turned over and ran nicely.

It does not seem to want to run w/o fuel poured into the carb.



The oil tank is still in it. No idea if it is delivering oil. I feel like it would be dumb to run the thing and not know if it's getting oil. How do I test that? The fitting to which the oil tank runs is low and forward on the block --- no idea how i'm going to get to that w/o pulling engine.



Perhaps to simplify I should just go pre-mix? Is that something I can do w/o pulling the engine?



I have seen people pull tubes w/ these things -- whats the best place to reinforce and put some kind of tow hook/s? Was looking at the aft corners somehow, seems easy enough to reinforce w/ a couple layers?



Planning on a new impeller -- other than that I'm not looking to make it a speed demon (would like decent low end). I have kids, they are irresponsible speed freaks. No need to test the health insurance...



The red circle needs a hose attachment in order to flush or a plug.

The blue circle is a drain valve in the case. Its there to drain water should it get ingested into the engine. Without either it will leak colling water and lead to overheating issue. Its best to replace it with a block off as they are problematic.



The blue circle is a drain valve in the case. Its there to drain water should it get ingested into the engine. Without either it will leak colling water and lead to overheating issue. Its best to replace it with a block off as they are problematic. Last edited by PrickofMisery; Yesterday at 11:00 PM . #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location florida keys Posts 3 Re: 650 Troubleshooting ok -- i'll find a plug for the red circle t-fitting.



i'm imagining that the blue circle drain valve block off is something that i'm gonna have to pull the engine for? makes sense to block it off given my reading i'm doing on the site.



ok -- thanks POM -- that's a start. i'd really rather not pull the engine but it's starting to seem like i'm headed that way. nuts.



It really isn't that big of a deal or that time consuming to do. Ive never had my hands on a SC, but it can be done with out entirely removing the engine on other 650 models.

Youre in FL, wouldnt it be better for you to have a flush fitting? I may have one you cn have for the price of shipping. Tell me the ID.



KAW60165F495 is the HIN on the ski. So the flush part is on my list o questions that i'm trying to figure out myself via searching --- I'm a saltwater boating kind of guy so this stuff is new to me -- scratched my head for a while trying to figure out where to put the muffs. I think I would like to be able to flush - does that mean I could run the ski in the driveway as well?

I think I've sourced blank off's for oil in and case drain -- seems like a no brainer on a ski this old -- simple is better for my small brain.



Rock County Jet Skis /Watcon = John Zigler here, is a great source for those Parts.

Yes the flush fitting allows you to run the ski in the driveway using the fitting I mentioned hooked to a basic garden hose to flush the cooling passages of salt and brackish water. Simply start the engine, turn on the water enough to provide sufficient water supply. Run the ski for several minutes being sure to rev the engine periodically. Turn off water, turn off the engine.

