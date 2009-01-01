Thread: 1100 issues

|
Okay guys... I need some help. So I just rebuilt my 1100... brand new OEM crank, 80.5 mm pistons, Ada head (30cc domes), 46mm Super BNs, and I switched to a Judge rear water box from a modified stock 800 wbox. Took it out for the first time today and it ran awful. Only rode it for a few minutes, but it was severely underpowered as well as it actually sounded more like a 4 stroke than a 2 stroke. I checked the compression and the front 2 cylinders were at 150 psi and the rear was actually around 165. Front two plugs were a brownish color and the rear didn't have any color at all really... so I assume it was either WAY lean or it looked like it wasn’t firing. I did check spark and all cylinders do have spark. Where should I start looking as to what my problem could be?
Sounds like a carb issue....
Who jetted the carbs ??
I would try a new plug on the rear cylinder. It might have spark but could be weak. I Ran into this early this season on a Yam 760. Rebuilt carbs twice thinking it was something I did. Would rev up great on the hose. In the water it was a total dog. It was only running on one cylinder. The PTO plug was bad and it was just replaced at the end of the season last year.
