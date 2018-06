Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Sxr cylinder removal. #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2005 Location Mooresville Age 36 Posts 147 Sxr cylinder removal. I know it is an 14mm acorn nut but do I need to grind a 14mm wrench down to get them off? I am having a hell of a time removing the nuts. Any help would be appreciated. Thank you. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 54 Posts 9,744 Re: Sxr cylinder removal. Use a box end wrench. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

