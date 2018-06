Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Riding Stand Up with phone cash etc. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2015 Location lake hopatcong Age 27 Posts 5 Riding Stand Up with phone cash etc. Anyone ride with there phone on them or put storage on there stand ups? If so what do you guys do?



I have two sxrs and would like to take some cash, liscense, phone, registration with me on long lake rides but cant think of somewhere to put it where i wont have to open hood and it is safe.



-Robbie



Re: Riding Stand Up with phone cash etc.
Small waterproof backpack.

And phone etc. in small waterproof case in backpack



