|
|
-
94 Kawasaki 750ss
I have a 94 Kawasaki 750ss. Well Im having a issue to when I ride for oh 10 or 15 minutes it starts to bog down and then eventually when you give is gas it will bog down and die. It will idle all long just fine. It runs super good for the short time then starts doing its thing. Ive rebuilt the carb, screens were clean but replaced them anyway and it has been tuned back to factory. Ive put a new fuel pump in it .Ive tried riding with the seat off to see if it gets hot and it doesnt I mean warm yes but not so hot I cant touch it for a short period of time. Compression in both Cylinders were good. Im goin to try a new cdi and see if it helps anyone else have any suggestions? thank you
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 8 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 7 guests)
- scottw090
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules