I have a 94 Kawasaki 750ss. Well Im having a issue to when I ride for oh 10 or 15 minutes it starts to bog down and then eventually when you give is gas it will bog down and die. It will idle all long just fine. It runs super good for the short time then starts doing its thing. Ive rebuilt the carb, screens were clean but replaced them anyway and it has been tuned back to factory. Ive put a new fuel pump in it .Ive tried riding with the seat off to see if it gets hot and it doesnt I mean warm yes but not so hot I cant touch it for a short period of time. Compression in both Cylinders were good. Im goin to try a new cdi and see if it helps anyone else have any suggestions? thank you