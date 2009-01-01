Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 94 Kawasaki 750ss #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location Missouri Posts 3 94 Kawasaki 750ss I have a 94 Kawasaki 750ss. Well Im having a issue to when I ride for oh 10 or 15 minutes it starts to bog down and then eventually when you give is gas it will bog down and die. It will idle all long just fine. It runs super good for the short time then starts doing its thing. Ive rebuilt the carb, screens were clean but replaced them anyway and it has been tuned back to factory. Ive put a new fuel pump in it .Ive tried riding with the seat off to see if it gets hot and it doesnt I mean warm yes but not so hot I cant touch it for a short period of time. Compression in both Cylinders were good. Im goin to try a new cdi and see if it helps anyone else have any suggestions? thank you Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 8 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 7 guests) scottw090 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules