  Today, 02:13 PM #1
    a628627
    Need help with 1992 750 sx

    Hey guys, I'm new here and I bought a 92 750sx. I don't know a whole lot about stand-ups and didn't realize how modified mine was when I bought it. I know it has aftermarket carbs, ride plate, intake grate, and it has been converted to premix. Last week I took it out and it started up just fine, but it isn't getting a constant flow of water through the engine. I noticed that the flow wasn't constant from the temp sensor so I checked the flush valve going from the motor to the exhaust and it was intermittent too. I've gone through all the lines twice and blown them out with compressed air. What could be causing poor water circulation and what else can I try? I have run it for a couple minutes on the hose and it runs just fine and water comes out from the temp sensor and water intake just fine.
  Today, 02:32 PM #2
    whazguude
    Re: Need help with 1992 750 sx

    Check the feed line from the pump.
  Today, 03:06 PM #3
    crazycalito330
    Re: Need help with 1992 750 sx

    Quote Originally Posted by whazguude
    Check the feed line from the pump.
    x2 even a pinhole in feed will cause issues. If all lines are good check head gasket/orings

  Today, 03:07 PM #4
    a628627
    Re: Need help with 1992 750 sx

    Just did and it was good. Went through all the lines again while I was at it and this blew out when going through the engine block towards the intake. Seems like it could be the problem, but where could it have come from?

