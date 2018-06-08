Hey guys, I'm new here and I bought a 92 750sx. I don't know a whole lot about stand-ups and didn't realize how modified mine was when I bought it. I know it has aftermarket carbs, ride plate, intake grate, and it has been converted to premix. Last week I took it out and it started up just fine, but it isn't getting a constant flow of water through the engine. I noticed that the flow wasn't constant from the temp sensor so I checked the flush valve going from the motor to the exhaust and it was intermittent too. I've gone through all the lines twice and blown them out with compressed air. What could be causing poor water circulation and what else can I try? I have run it for a couple minutes on the hose and it runs just fine and water comes out from the temp sensor and water intake just fine.