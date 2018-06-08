Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Need help with 1992 750 sx #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location US Age 19 Posts 2 Need help with 1992 750 sx Hey guys, I'm new here and I bought a 92 750sx. I don't know a whole lot about stand-ups and didn't realize how modified mine was when I bought it. I know it has aftermarket carbs, ride plate, intake grate, and it has been converted to premix. Last week I took it out and it started up just fine, but it isn't getting a constant flow of water through the engine. I noticed that the flow wasn't constant from the temp sensor so I checked the flush valve going from the motor to the exhaust and it was intermittent too. I've gone through all the lines twice and blown them out with compressed air. What could be causing poor water circulation and what else can I try? I have run it for a couple minutes on the hose and it runs just fine and water comes out from the temp sensor and water intake just fine. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 86 Posts 6,044 Re: Need help with 1992 750 sx Check the feed line from the pump. I'm only here to make you mad







Just did and it was good. Went through all the lines again while I was at it and this blew out when going through the engine block towards the intake. Seems like it could be the problem, but where could it have come from?



