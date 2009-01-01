Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1998 Kawasaki 1100 STX Oil Injection Carb Path Question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location NC Posts 1 1998 Kawasaki 1100 STX Oil Injection Carb Path Question Hello to all !!



I just lost an engine in my ski due to the 3rd or most aft piston seizure. My guess is not enough oil so I am in the process of testing all the components of the oil injection system before I mount my new STB engine. Yesterday I connected a clean tube to the oil port on the carb and tried to blow to see if the passage is clear. I was unable to push any air through any of the carbs. Is there some type of ball and spring or value that stays closed until a certain pressure? I would really like to make sure these paths are clear, especially on that 3rd piston.



And yes, I probably should block it off. Just have a concern of running the same mix during high rpm and idle. This oil pump regulates the amount of oil sent based on how fast the crank is turning.



