Looking for a service for a 650 lightened flywheel. I've read some information about different amounts taken off, anywhere from .3 to .6 lbs. I'm no expert so I would just like a lightened flywheel. Saw something on groupK for -0.3lbs @ $75 for the service. If anyone knows something that is less or more competitive, please let me know. It's a little steep for my needs at the moment.

Preferably in Michigan for lower downtime but not against sending it elsewhere.

Thanks for any input. PM me if you can provide personal information for the service.