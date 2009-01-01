Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB service for lightened 650 Flywheel #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2018 Location East Side Michigan Age 25 Posts 80 WTB service for lightened 650 Flywheel Looking for a service for a 650 lightened flywheel. I've read some information about different amounts taken off, anywhere from .3 to .6 lbs. I'm no expert so I would just like a lightened flywheel. Saw something on groupK for -0.3lbs @ $75 for the service. If anyone knows something that is less or more competitive, please let me know. It's a little steep for my needs at the moment.



Preferably in Michigan for lower downtime but not against sending it elsewhere.



