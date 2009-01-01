Was having a hard time starting my ZXi1100 sit down...especially after it got warm. I replaced fuel lines, then it wouldnt start at all. If I dump fuel in barrels of the carbs, it starts right up and runs fine until it uses up that fuel and dies. Im getting fuel to the in-line fuel filter and past it, but it is not pumping through the carbs. When I pop the filter out and put a pass-through connector in its place, it makes no difference. I think the fuel pumps are working, because when I remove the fuel filter or pass-through connector, there is pressure in the fuel line, leading me to believe there is vacuum as a result of the pumps. I checked the diaphragms in the carbs and they arent ripped. Even swapped each one with a different one from another bank of carbs I had. No difference. Checked the needles and they arent grooved or notched at the springs are in place and working. What is my next step?