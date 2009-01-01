pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 07:22 AM #1
    murdog
    murdog is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2010
    Location
    Cass Lake, Michigan
    Posts
    11

    Modifing a stock FX1

    I have a completely stock 1995 FX1 and am looking to make some upgrades.
    Which impeller works best Skat trak swirl 19/24 or Solas YB-sc 19/24?
    What upgrades will give me the best bang for the bucks? Exhaust Pipe, rev limiter, head, porting?
    or should I be saying in what order should I make the purchases.
    I am not interested in racing just free riding and low to mid range pull.
    Thank You.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:54 AM #2
    covebound
    covebound is online now
    PWCToday Regular covebound's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2005
    Location
    Brigantine, NJ
    Posts
    146

    Re: Modifing a stock FX1

    Pipe and pump mod are the biggest bang for the buck
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)

  1. KirkMN

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 