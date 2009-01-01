|
Modifing a stock FX1
I have a completely stock 1995 FX1 and am looking to make some upgrades.
Which impeller works best Skat trak swirl 19/24 or Solas YB-sc 19/24?
What upgrades will give me the best bang for the bucks? Exhaust Pipe, rev limiter, head, porting?
or should I be saying in what order should I make the purchases.
I am not interested in racing just free riding and low to mid range pull.
Thank You.
Re: Modifing a stock FX1
Pipe and pump mod are the biggest bang for the buck
