Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Modifing a stock FX1 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2010 Location Cass Lake, Michigan Posts 11 Modifing a stock FX1 I have a completely stock 1995 FX1 and am looking to make some upgrades.

Which impeller works best Skat trak swirl 19/24 or Solas YB-sc 19/24?

What upgrades will give me the best bang for the bucks? Exhaust Pipe, rev limiter, head, porting?

or should I be saying in what order should I make the purchases.

I am not interested in racing just free riding and low to mid range pull.

Pipe and pump mod are the biggest bang for the buck

