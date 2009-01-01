Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2 year wait. #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2014 Location Chesapeake Bay, Anne Arundel co. Age 60 Posts 2,041 2 year wait. Just missed one in Jan. 2017, too late with the cash. Saw this, and pulled the trigger right away. Just got back from 6 hours driving. Drove it, bought it. The guy forced me to buy it. How could I say no to $3000.00. Skat set-back pump and impeller, custom nozzle with 2 inches added and re-bored ( That had to be 2 grand alone ), Totaly stock motor with addition of 150 psi A/M head. R&D ride plate, ADA box and billet outlet (Have stock water box but it wasn't real loud). Ski is set perfect for recreation riding. Comes on strong at 2500 rpm and doesn't stop until it hits 65 mph. This was the slowest ski he had. Had a beautiful 2007 Seadoo, header piped, 46's, beautiful custom waterbox ( believe it was a 956 ?). Also had 2 Polaris 750 Pros he swears are blistering fast. And the nicest guy you'd ever wanna meet. This Richmond Va. crew can hold their own against anyone IMHO.





Edit : BTW, he's selling the best of the 2, 750 pros, and the 2007 Doo

( asking 8000.00 for the Doo ) Attached Images STX-R 006.JPG (2.37 MB, 8 views)

STX-R 006.JPG (2.37 MB, 8 views) STX-R 005.JPG (2.06 MB, 8 views)

STX-R 005.JPG (2.06 MB, 8 views) STX-R 001.JPG (2.08 MB, 9 views)

STX-R 001.JPG (2.08 MB, 9 views) STX-R 002.JPG (1.88 MB, 5 views) Last edited by Cleatusjo; Today at 02:24 AM . #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2013 Location Greece Age 27 Posts 93 Re: 2 year wait. 2007 doo? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules