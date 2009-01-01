pxctoday

Thread: 2 year wait.

  Today, 02:17 AM #1
    Cleatusjo
    Cleatusjo is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Cleatusjo's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2014
    Location
    Chesapeake Bay, Anne Arundel co.
    Age
    60
    Posts
    2,041

    2 year wait.

    Just missed one in Jan. 2017, too late with the cash. Saw this, and pulled the trigger right away. Just got back from 6 hours driving. Drove it, bought it. The guy forced me to buy it. How could I say no to $3000.00. Skat set-back pump and impeller, custom nozzle with 2 inches added and re-bored ( That had to be 2 grand alone ), Totaly stock motor with addition of 150 psi A/M head. R&D ride plate, ADA box and billet outlet (Have stock water box but it wasn't real loud). Ski is set perfect for recreation riding. Comes on strong at 2500 rpm and doesn't stop until it hits 65 mph. This was the slowest ski he had. Had a beautiful 2007 Seadoo, header piped, 46's, beautiful custom waterbox ( believe it was a 956 ?). Also had 2 Polaris 750 Pros he swears are blistering fast. And the nicest guy you'd ever wanna meet. This Richmond Va. crew can hold their own against anyone IMHO.


    Edit : BTW, he's selling the best of the 2, 750 pros, and the 2007 Doo
    ( asking 8000.00 for the Doo )
  Today, 04:06 AM #2
    scensor
    scensor is offline
    PWCToday Regular scensor's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2013
    Location
    Greece
    Age
    27
    Posts
    93

    Re: 2 year wait.

    2007 doo?
