1987 JS300 wont start (full rebuild)
Well, I bought this thing for nothing about 7 years ago, and couldnt get it to start. I disassembled everything, and then life happened and its all been sitting in separate baggies in a box for 7 years....
I finally got around to putting everything back together from the crank case to the exhaust. Now I still cant get the ******* to start.
Its getting fuel, compression and spark (possibly weak) and I can only get it to backfire every now and then.
Me I tested my spark plug cap to ground and got 6.33 ohms which is in spec. The only issue I can find is when I test the black and red wire from the stator (excitor coil) which should be just above 300 and Im reading 0.22. I was hoping the red wire was shoring somewhere but I cant find anything.
I REALLY dont want to buy a new stator as they are around $100 and I have spent way more than this thing is worth to get it going. Anyone have ideas or suggestions?
