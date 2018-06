Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Ultra race steering #1 Resident Guru Join Date May 2004 Location FRESNO,CA. Age 61 Posts 1,188 Ultra race steering TBM billet racing steering system for Kawasaki Ultra 260,300,310. Was installed on incomplete turbo build. Only used for testing, but engine blew. Comes complete with pro-taper wide bars and clamp on grips. Cost over $1200. Yours for $400.



This posting is for offshore race champion Paul.

