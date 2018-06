Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2 Holy Grail 1995 x2. with trailer #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Dec 2010 Location ct Posts 264 2 Holy Grail 1995 x2. with trailer These are the Holy Grail two matching 95 x 2 with trailer with titles and registrations one VIN number off of peace out together very cool package run and ready for the water 4500 cash located in North Carolina or Connecticut20180518_125340.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules