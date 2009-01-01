Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1997 1100 stx starts but won't stop and its not the kill switch! #1 Top Dog Join Date Dec 2007 Location WI Age 54 Posts 1,250 1997 1100 stx starts but won't stop and its not the kill switch! thought I would get lucky by plugging a differnt working start/stop switch in under handle bars to wirring harness but nope it won't stop with press of red button or pulling lanyard, unplugged harness from ebox to handle bars to test wires with ohm meter and got confused but it got dark so quit, where should I start?



