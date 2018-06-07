|
Coffman exhaust for Kawasaki 550
I have a complete Coffman 550 pipe with good couplers and clamps. The paint is ok but far from perfect. This is a stainless pipe with the aluminum head pipe. I think this fits 440, 550 and 550sx. $150 plus shipping. 20180607_100536.jpg[]20180607_100548.jpg[]20180607_100607.jpg
Re: Coffman exhaust for Kawasaki 550
How many bolts hold the headpipe to the manifold ?
Re: Coffman exhaust for Kawasaki 550
Two bolts for the head pipe to exhust manifold.
Re: Coffman exhaust for Kawasaki 550
440/550 for sure , probably a 92-95 vintage before cast big chamber , what is OD on chamber at belly coupler , 4" ?
Re: Coffman exhaust for Kawasaki 550
I'll check when I get home.
