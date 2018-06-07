Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Coffman exhaust for Kawasaki 550 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2010 Location On the big fish Posts 26 Coffman exhaust for Kawasaki 550 I have a complete Coffman 550 pipe with good couplers and clamps. The paint is ok but far from perfect. This is a stainless pipe with the aluminum head pipe. I think this fits 440, 550 and 550sx. $150 plus shipping. 20180607_100536.jpg[]20180607_100548.jpg[]20180607_100607.jpg #2 Resident Guru Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 1,061 Re: Coffman exhaust for Kawasaki 550 How many bolts hold the headpipe to the manifold ? #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2010 Location On the big fish Posts 26 Re: Coffman exhaust for Kawasaki 550 Two bolts for the head pipe to exhust manifold. #4 Resident Guru Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 1,061 Re: Coffman exhaust for Kawasaki 550 440/550 for sure , probably a 92-95 vintage before cast big chamber , what is OD on chamber at belly coupler , 4" ? #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2010 Location On the big fish Posts 26 Re: Coffman exhaust for Kawasaki 550 I'll check when I get home. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules