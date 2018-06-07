pxctoday

Results 1 to 5 of 5
  Today, 01:27 PM #1
    TripleRRR
    TripleRRR is online now
    PWCToday Newbie TripleRRR's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2010
    Location
    On the big fish
    Posts
    26

    Coffman exhaust for Kawasaki 550

    I have a complete Coffman 550 pipe with good couplers and clamps. The paint is ok but far from perfect. This is a stainless pipe with the aluminum head pipe. I think this fits 440, 550 and 550sx. $150 plus shipping. 20180607_100536.jpg[]20180607_100548.jpg[]20180607_100607.jpg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 02:38 PM #2
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    Resident Guru Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    1,061

    Re: Coffman exhaust for Kawasaki 550

    How many bolts hold the headpipe to the manifold ?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 03:04 PM #3
    TripleRRR
    TripleRRR is online now
    PWCToday Newbie TripleRRR's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2010
    Location
    On the big fish
    Posts
    26

    Re: Coffman exhaust for Kawasaki 550

    Two bolts for the head pipe to exhust manifold.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 03:13 PM #4
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    Resident Guru Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    1,061

    Re: Coffman exhaust for Kawasaki 550

    440/550 for sure , probably a 92-95 vintage before cast big chamber , what is OD on chamber at belly coupler , 4" ?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 03:41 PM #5
    TripleRRR
    TripleRRR is online now
    PWCToday Newbie TripleRRR's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2010
    Location
    On the big fish
    Posts
    26

    Re: Coffman exhaust for Kawasaki 550

    I'll check when I get home.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
